Aleem Khan visits Islamabad-Murree Expressway, reviews construction activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Saturday conducted a detailed visit of the Islamabad-Murree Expressway and reviewed the ongoing developmental and construction activities being carried out, there.

During the visit, he issued important directives to officials of the National Highway Authority (NHA), said a press release.

Federal Minister for Communications emphasized that the construction of the Murree Expressway should be completed at the earliest and in line with international standards in order to provide citizens and tourists safe, uninterrupted and comfortable travelling facilities. He pointed out that the installation of aesthetically pleasing lighting along the Expressway has been completed while construction of rest areas and emergency stopping spots is in progress, swiftly. While inspecting the under-construction rest areas, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan directed the concerned authorities to accelerate the pace of work, ensure the provision of essential facilities and complete all tasks within the set deadlines.

Talking on this occasion, Abdul Aleem Khan reiterated that providing top-quality travel facilities for tourists is a key priority of the National Highway Authority.

He also stated that the construction and beautification of commemorative walls on both sides of the Expressway will be completed soon. He issued clear instructions that no illegal constructions would be permitted within the designated boundaries along the Expressway and emphasized that strict action must be taken against encroachments. He expressed satisfaction over the implementation of the E-Tag system at the Murree toll plaza and the subsequent elimination of long queues, terming it a step forward in facilitating the public and improving traffic flow. Tourists and the general public expressed gratitude to Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan for the improving measures taken on the Murree-Islamabad Expressway, stating that upgrading this vital route to a high-quality, well-equipped standard is a commendable initiative by the NHA. On this occasion, Federal Secretary for Communications and senior NHA officials also provided the Federal Minister with a detailed briefing on ongoing development projects.