Aleem Khan Visits Shahdara To Review The Flood Situation
Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications & President of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, Abdul Aleem Khan, on Wednesday visited Shahdara to review the flood situation and challenges arising from the flood water leveling in River Ravi.
During his visit, the Provincial Administration and relevant departments briefed the minister that comprehensive arrangements are in place to deal with any emergent situation. Rescue 1122, Civil Defence and the district administration have established relief camps while the Pakistan Army is also on board, said a press release.
Talking to the media on the occasion, Abdul Aleem Khan said that due to recent rains and water released from India, the situation in two to three rivers of Punjab has become alarming and nearby settlements have been affected by floodwaters. He noted with satisfaction that all concerned institutions are aligned and fully prepared; however, the next 24 hours are critical with regard to River Ravi.
He urged residents of the surrounding areas to ensure their own precautionary measures and act responsibly.
The Minister emphasized that the current situation could pose risks and caution is necessary to minimize damage. He expressed grief over the loss of lives and property caused by flooding in different parts of the country while expressing hope that, In Sha Allah, the situation around Lahore will remain under control.
Abdul Aleem Khan, who is also the Member of the National Assembly from NA-117 Shahdara, highlighted that RUDA has designed protective embankments on both sides of the River Ravi. He said that increasing population density has made the situation more challenging, which is why he personally visited Shahdara to review the ground realities.
He appreciated the briefing given by Assistant Commissioner Ravi Town, Syeda Sumbal and senior officials, expressing satisfaction over their efforts and encouraged the staff present on the site.
Aleem Khan was welcomed at Shahdara by Coordinator for NA-117, Mian Khalid Mahmood, Vice President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, Punjab, Mian Junaid Zulfiqar, as well as local political and social representatives who offered thanks for his arrival.
