Aleem Khan visits wheat procurement centers Dera Bakha, Bani Shell

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ):Punjab Minister for Food Abdul Aleem Khan Friday paid a surprise visit to wheat procurement centres of Dera Bakha and Bani Shell.

He inspected the wheat procurement process and talked to the farmers about the facilities being provided at the centres. He also checked the ratio of moisture in the wheat and expressed satisfaction. The senior minister was told that the target of procuring 317,461 metric ton wheat has been set for Bahawalpur district out of which 102,504 metric ton wheat has been procured so far.

As much as 4946 metric ton has been procured at Bani Shell centre out of targeted 13000 metric ton. Similarly, 3636 metric ton wheat has been procured at Dera Bakha centre out of targeted 12000 metric ton.

The senior minister expressed satisfaction over the progress. He directed to ensure social distancing and use of masks and hand sanitizers at wheat procurement centres. Punjab Secretary for Food Waqas Ali Mehmood, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, Deputy Director Food Shabbir Alvi and other officers were also present at the occasion.