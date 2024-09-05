Open Menu

Aleem Khan Vows To Ensure Provision Of Quality Products At Motorway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Aleem Khan vows to ensure provision of quality products at Motorway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan informed the National Assembly that the ministry will ensure market prices and quality of items being sold at tuck shops and restaurants on motorways.

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding the exorbitant prices of food items at service areas on Motorways and National Highways, he said that local magistrates of provincial governments have the authority to monitor prices and product quality.

He acknowledged that overpricing is occurring at tuck shops and assured that action will be taken to ensure products are sold at controlled prices.

“I will personally oversee checking of product quality,” he added.

The minister also informed the assembly that his ministry will establish an effective mechanism to monitor pricing and the quality of items sold at tuck shops and restaurants in rest areas along the motorways.

APP/zah-sra

Related Topics

Assembly National Assembly Abdul Aleem Khan Market

Recent Stories

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

9 minutes ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

51 minutes ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

5 hours ago
PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to c ..

PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday

17 hours ago
 National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partne ..

National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..

17 hours ago
 SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

17 hours ago
 AJK PM praises federal government for extending co ..

AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation

17 hours ago
 Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technolo ..

Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technology in Sichuan

17 hours ago
 Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in S ..

Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan