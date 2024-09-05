Aleem Khan Vows To Ensure Provision Of Quality Products At Motorway
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan informed the National Assembly that the ministry will ensure market prices and quality of items being sold at tuck shops and restaurants on motorways.
Responding to a calling attention notice regarding the exorbitant prices of food items at service areas on Motorways and National Highways, he said that local magistrates of provincial governments have the authority to monitor prices and product quality.
He acknowledged that overpricing is occurring at tuck shops and assured that action will be taken to ensure products are sold at controlled prices.
“I will personally oversee checking of product quality,” he added.
The minister also informed the assembly that his ministry will establish an effective mechanism to monitor pricing and the quality of items sold at tuck shops and restaurants in rest areas along the motorways.
