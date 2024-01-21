Aleem Khan vows to introduce reforms in agriculture sector

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) President Istehkam-e-Pakistan (IPP) Abdul Aleem Khan said on Sunday that IPP would introduce reforms in the agriculture sector and also offer cheap petrol and 300 electricity units to each poor family after coming to power.

He was addressing party workers, ex-chairmen and vice chairman of union councils at Kacha Khoh. He also vowed to provide free of cost electricity to farmers having less than 12.5 acres of land. Similarly, barren land will be made fertile, he added.

He alleged that previous governments could not deliver however IPP would surely offer maximum relief to the masses.

Aleem Khan also promised to provide shelter to waif and strays. IPP will also introduce wash-rooms, and filtration plants and upgrade schools as well as the grades of teachers. About contesting elections from PP 209, he remarked that Ayaz Khan Niazi was his neighbour in Lahore and it was an honour to contest from the constituency. Aleem Khan also promised to ensure record development in the region.