Aleem Khan Vows Unity, Progress Following Election

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Aleem Khan vows unity, progress following election

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Abdul Aleem Khan, President of the Istehkam e Pakistan Party and recently elected member of the National and Provincial Assemblies, has expressed gratitude to people.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he emphasized the party's commitment to fulfilling the trust of people and working towards broader national interests, setting aside mutual differences.

He pledged to play a full and pivotal role in strengthening the country and progressing towards prosperity. Urging all parties to collaborate for the nation's betterment post-elections, he congratulated winning party members. Underscoring the importance of unity and working for wider national interests, he thanked every voter of NA-117 and PP-149, promising them his full cooperation.

