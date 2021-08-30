Aleem reviews renovation work at dialysis unit

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Monday visited Services Hospital Lahore and reviewed renovation work at dialysis units.

According to official sources, the minister said that 36 new and latest dialysis machines would be installed at Services Hospital by the under the auspices of the Aleem Khan Foundation.

He said that dialysis patients would get quality and free-of-cost services in these units. Dialysis block would consist of three floors, he added.

The Aleem Khan Foundation would operate the dialysis unit with the collaboration of Nephrology Department of the Services Hospital.

Senior Minister said that the foundation was working on dialysis units in Mayo hospital as well.