Aleem Seeks National Unity To Defeat Terrorism

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2025 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications and President of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Abdul Aleem Khan reaffirmed the government's commitment to tackling terrorism, emphasizing the unity of the security forces and the entire nation in the fight against this growing menace of terrorism.

The minister stated that in a bid to target Pakistan's strategic points, enemies had planned to instigate terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Balochistan. However, the nefarious designs of terrorists would not succeed and would remain in vain.

He expressed these views upon his arrival in Sheikhupura, where he visited the residence of former Minister and Central General Secretary of the IPP, Mian Khalid Mehmood, to offer condolences on the death of his mother-in-law, said a press release issued on Sunday.

Abdul Aleem Khan prayed for high ranks for the departed soul in the eternal abode and strength for the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss of their loved one.

The minister said that national unity was the need of the hour, as the country was facing multiple challenges both domestically and globally.

Despite the prevailing challenges, some improvements had occurred in various sectors, which would bring tangible relief to the lives of ordinary citizens in coming days, he added.

