Aleem Terms Sindh Govt's Decision To Increase Wheat Price To Rs 2000 Per Maund As Unwise

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday said the decision of Sindh government to increase the price of wheat up to Rs 2,000 per maund was unwise which would not only create imbalance in the market but also rise flour prices sharply

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday said the decision of Sindh government to increase the price of wheat up to Rs 2,000 per maund was unwise which would not only create imbalance in the market but also rise flour prices sharply.

According to a handout issued here, the minister said this move of Sindh government would increase the role of middle man in the market.

He said it was important to keep the prices of wheat in line with the global market and if the prices were high then wheat could not be exported and would remain surplus in the country.

The Senior Minister said the Punjab government had recommended price of Rs 1600 to 1700 per maund of wheat which was realistic.

Abdul Aleem Khan said the Punjab government was providing wheat to flour mills at Rs 1475 per maund after which a 20 kg bag of flour was being given at Rs 860.

He further said the Sindh government had also shown negligence and incompetence earlier in releasing wheat to the flour mills on time and now another inappropriate step had been taken by fixing the price of wheat at Rs 2,000 per maund. This decision should be reconsidered as no government could afford such an expensive wheat, he added.

