Aleem Welcomes Kakar

Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Aleem welcomes Kakar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :LAHORE: Istehkam e Pakistan Party President Abdul Aleem Khan has congratulated Anwaarul Haq Kakar on nomination as caretaker Prime Minister.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, Abdul Aleem Khan expressed hope that as Prime Minister he would fulfill all his responsibilities as per the Constitution.

He also assured him of complete support. Abdul Aleem Khan expressed hope that free and fair elections would take place under the caretaker government.

