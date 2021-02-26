UrduPoint.com
Aleem Welcomes Unopposed Senate Election In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Aleem welcomes unopposed Senate election in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has congratulated the senators elected unopposed from the Punjab province and said that the election of senators in proportion to the representation by political parties is a welcome development, which will help strengthen democratic activities and parliamentary system.

In his tweet, Abdul Aleem Khan expressed confidence that Pakistan Tehreek -e- Insaf would also win its Senate seats in other provinces, like in Punjab, as per its share. He also expressed his expectation that mutual understanding among the political parties would be further enhanced and the different issues would be resolved through dialogue in accordance with the spirit of democracy.

Abdull Aleem Khan further said that the newly elected senators of the PTI would play their active role in legislation, and upholding of Constitution. Similarly, the PTI government would be able to implement its manifesto and move forward in legislation through Senate.

The senior minister also expressed the best wishes for the newly elected senators.

