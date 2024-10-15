Aleema Khan Faces 10 Cases, Uzma Khan 5, LHC Informed
Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 11:07 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Tuesday that ten and five cases have been registered against Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, respectively, the sisters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder
This was stated in a report submitted by the Inspector General of Police, Punjab, through a provincial law officer before Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, who was hearing a petition filed by Shiraz Azeem Khan, the son of Aleema Khan.
The report further stated that seven cases have been lodged against Aleema Khan and three against Uzma Khan in Lahore. "Additionally, one case against Aleema Khan is registered in Rawalpindi district, with two more in Attock district, whereas two cases have been registered against Uzma Khan in Attock district," it added.
Assistant Attorney General Mohsin Bhatti, representing the federal government, sought time to submit details of the cases registered against Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan by the Federal Investigation Agency.
At this, the court granted the request and adjourned further proceedings until October 21.
The petitioner had approached the court for details of the cases against his mother and aunt, expressing concern that they might be re-arrested in undisclosed cases.
