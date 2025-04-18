ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) PTI founder’s sister Aleema Khan on Friday moved a contempt of court petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) against Adiala Jail’s administration for not allowing her to meet Imran Khan in jail.

Petitioner Aleema Khan has taken the stand that the former prime minister is facing jail trials in various cases, but despite court orders, she is not being allowed to meet him.

The petition states that the court had allowed the petitioner to meet the founder of PTI in its order of October 26, and a list of those who met was also submitted.

Despite this, the jail superintendent did not allow the meeting several times.

The petition took the stand that the parties have illegally imposed a ban on meeting the founder of PTI and the meeting scheduled under the jail manual is not being made possible.

Aleema Khanum has requested that contempt of court proceedings be taken against the Home Secretary Punjab and the jail superintendent for disobeying the court order.