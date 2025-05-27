Aleema Khan Urges Authorities To Engage In Dialogue For Imran Khan's Release
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 27, 2025 | 06:28 PM
Imran Khan’s sister says tell us what PTI founder should do and what you want in return for his release
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2025) Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has asked the relevant authorities to initiate dialogue and clearly state their demands for the release of former prime minister who is still in jail.
Aleema Khan questioned the lack of clarity around Imran Khan’s continued detention and asked for direct communication.
“Sit down with us and talk,” she said. “Tell us what te founder of PTI should do and what you want in return for his release. For the past two years, we have not been able to understand what exactly is being demanded,” said Imran Khan’s sister while talking to the reporters outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.
She emphasized the need for transparency and direct engagement, adding, “If you want to negotiate, we are ready. We, as women, are willing to sit face to face with you. But stop operating from behind the scenes — come forward and talk.
”
Aleema also expressed concern over threats allegedly being made to PTI members and their supporters. “We are receiving threats that our vehicles might meet with accidents. Don’t threaten MNAs and parliamentarians — this is not the way to resolve issues. We are not afraid of you, and you shouldn’t be afraid of us either,” she stated.
Commenting on the legal proceedings, Aleema said the Islamabad High Court Chief Justice had acknowledged that Imran Khan’s case was mistakenly left off the cause list by court staff but assured it would now be heard.
“Thankfully, the case has been scheduled, and we appreciate the support extended by parliamentarians,” she added.
Reiterating her brother’s resolve, she said, “The PTI founder has declared that he is willing to spend his entire life in jail but will not bow down. Tell us — what harm has he done to deserve this treatment?”
