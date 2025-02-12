Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan Declared Innocent In Jinnah House Attack Case
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 12, 2025 | 01:42 PM
Police say they both Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan have been found innocent during investigation of case
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12nd, 2025) Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, the sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imarn Khan, declared innocent in Jinnah House attack case on Wednesday.
The local police declare both the sisters innocent in the said case.
The development took place during hearing of Jinnah House attack case at Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore. Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan had moved bail applications in the cases from May 9. Aleema Khan had appealed to the court in the
However, the court dismissed the interim bail in Jinnah House attack case due to its withdrawal.
An investigation officer informed the court that investigation against Aleem Khan and Uzma Khan was completed and they both were found innocent.
May 9 Cases: "May Allah never put even an enemy through this agony," says Aleema Khan
Later, while talking to the media, Aleema Khan said that after spending 20 months, Allah had granted them success. She added that they had learned a lot about the system. She mentioned that she was told that she was not wanted in the May 9 cases. "May Allah never put even an enemy through this agony."
She said that if the investigating officer had appeared on the first day, perhaps it wouldn't have come to this. Due to the unavailability of records, they had to go around courts for 20 months. Because of the investigating officers' negligence, many people had to endure punishments.
