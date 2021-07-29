Alert for pest scouting to save cotton crop from whitefly attack

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Agriculture experts have advised cotton growers to conduct pest scouting twice a week to save the crop from attack of whitefly which can cause 60 per cent reduction in the yield.

A spokesman for the agriculture department on Thursday said pest attack started during rainy season and its severity decreased after October, therefore, farmers should regularly conduct pest scouting.

"Cotton is a precious crop which not only plays an important role in stabilizing national economybut it also helps farmers to mitigate their financial problems so farmers should be very carefuland listen to weather report regularly", he added.