Alert for wheat growers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The Pest Warning Wing of the Agriculture Department has issued an alert regarding wheat diseases.

It said some spots of brown and yellow rust have been observed on the wheat crop in Punjab.

The current weather conditions are favorable for the spread of diseases.

As per the Agriculture department Punjab’s recommendations, farmers should inspect their crops daily. If signs of disease appear in patches, they should consult local agricultural experts and spray only recommended pesticides on affected areas.