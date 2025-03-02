Open Menu

Alert For Wheat Growers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Alert for wheat growers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The Pest Warning Wing of the Agriculture Department has issued an alert regarding wheat diseases.

It said some spots of brown and yellow rust have been observed on the wheat crop in Punjab.

The current weather conditions are favorable for the spread of diseases.

As per the Agriculture department Punjab’s recommendations, farmers should inspect their crops daily. If signs of disease appear in patches, they should consult local agricultural experts and spray only recommended pesticides on affected areas.

Recent Stories

Austria regains status as electricity exporter due ..

Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy

1 hour ago
 RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holdin ..

RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..

1 hour ago
 Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certif ..

Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year

1 hour ago
 Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best D ..

Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..

1 hour ago
 NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys t ..

Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..

2 hours ago
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts ..

China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability

2 hours ago
 Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contr ..

Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..

2 hours ago
 Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

2 hours ago
 Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing pol ..

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans

3 hours ago
 UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam

UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan