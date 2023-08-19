Alert issued for people to shift safe areas over Sutlej river flood

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Following the significant warning from the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) of the area about medium to high floods in the Sutlej river, the district management of Bahawalpur has issued an alert for people living near the banks of the river to shift to safe areas.

"According to the available information and hydro-meteorological conditions, Sutlej river at Ganda Singh Wala and downstream is likely to attain medium to high flood", Flood Forecast Division, and the Pakistan Meteorological Department issued a warning here on Saturday.

Following the forecast issued by the Flood Forecast Division, the district management of Bahawalpur has urged people living in areas located near the banks of the Sutlej River to shift to safe areas.

The Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Office has warned that the Sutlej River is likely to receive a medium to high flood, therefore, people living in areas lying near the Sutlej River should evacuate their areas immediately besides moving to safe areas.

Assistant Commissioner of Hasilpur Tehsil of Bahawlapur district has urged people of areas including Pala, Gahi Behrma, Luddan, Noorpur, Aaqil Pur, Khairo Ghazi Khanana, Chohan and Naseerpur and others to move to safe areas in view of medium to high flood in Sutlej river.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that arrangements had been finalized to tackle any emergency situation caused by high flood in Sutlej river.

The staff of the Emergency Department, Rescue 1122, has also been asked to remain alert to provide rescue and relief facilities to people if needed.