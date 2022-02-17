UrduPoint.com

Alex Ballinger Visits Data Darbar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Alex Ballinger visits Data Darbar

British High Commission's Representative for Punjab, Alex Ballinger visited Data Darbar, shrine of the saint Hazrat Ali bin Usman Al-Hajvery (RA), here on Thursday

He laid a floral wreath on the grave of the saint.

He laid a floral wreath on the grave of the saint.

Ballinger also held meeting with Punjab Minister for Aquaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah and Provincial Secretary Auqaf Jawad Akram.

During the meeting, the Auqaf Minister briefed the UK HC Representative about the welfare initiatives taken by the provincial Auqaf Department. On this occasion, the provincial minister also presented a souvenir to the visiting dignitary.

