Alexander William Declared Uncontested Winner Of Chaklala Cantonment Board's Special Interest Seat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2024 | 02:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) In a recent development, Alexander William, son of William John, has been declared the uncontested winner as Returned Candidate of the Special Interest Seat (Non-Muslims) from Chaklala Cantonment Board.
As per letter issued by the Chaklala Cantonment board, Alexander William expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm upon receiving the news, saying, "I'm overjoyed to have this opportunity to serve my community."
He also thanked the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leadership for placing their trust in him, saying, "I'm grateful to PML-N for giving me this chance to serve."
