Algeria, Italy to strengthen cooperation in various fields: joint statement

ALGIERS, Nov. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) --:Algeria and Italy will strengthen cooperation in various fields, according to a joint statement made by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and his visiting Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella on Saturday.

During a signing ceremony of partnership agreements between the two countries in the fields of justice, education and culture, Tebboune said he expected Italy to help Algeria develop its small and medium-sized industry platform.

For his part, Mattarella said he looked forward to developing their cooperation, adding the forthcoming High-Level Intergovernmental Committee will be an opportunity to reinforce their bilateral partnership.