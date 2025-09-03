Open Menu

Algeria To Host 4th Intra-African Trade Fair In September

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 06:09 PM

Algeria is set to host the fourth edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) from September 4 to 10, 2025, positioning itself as a key driver of African economic integration

Algeria is set to host the fourth edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) from September 4 to 10, 2025, positioning itself as a key driver of African economic integration.

The Algerian Investment Promotion Agency will have a strong presence at three major events during the fair, highlighting Algeria's growing role in promoting trade, investment, and regional partnerships across the continent, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The IATF will open with “Algeria Day – Investment and Trade Forum” on September 4 at the International Conference Center under the theme “Algeria: An Emerging Platform for Investment and Trade in Africa.” The forum will focus on Algeria’s expanding economy, investment-friendly reforms, modern infrastructure, and strategic geographic location. Sessions will also deliberate on business climate improvement, investment opportunities, integration into value chains, and strengthening South-South partnerships.

On September 5, a mini-summit of African investment promotion agencies will take place at the Exhibition Centre, organized in partnership with the African Export-Import Bank and supported by the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA). The summit will bring together 30 African agencies and international experts to exchange views on digital transformation, innovative financing, and the role of investment agencies in implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Algeria's pavilion at the exhibition will provide a platform to showcase the business climate, investment opportunities, and financing mechanisms, with direct meetings with investors and exchange of expertise.

A major continental event attracting more than 2,000 exhibitors and 35,000 professional visitors from 140 countries, reflecting Algeria's position as a pivotal economic hub in Africa.

