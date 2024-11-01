Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Algerian Embassy in Pakistan celebrated Algeria's 70th National Day on Friday with a gathering at Islamabad's local Hotel, bringing together diplomats, officials, and community members to honor the historic milestone.

Algerian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr, Brahim Romani shared reflections on the resilience of the Algerian people and their sacrifices during the fight for independence.

He also touched on the progress Algeria has made over the past decades and emphasized the importance of fostering ties between Algeria and Pakistan.

The event provided a platform for cultural exchange and dialogue, strengthening the longstanding relationship between the two nations. Attendees observed a moment of remembrance for those who contributed to Algeria's independence, while traditional Algerian music and food were shared to honor the country’s heritage.

The embassy reiterated its commitment to furthering cooperation between Algeria and Pakistan across trade, education, and cultural exchanges, marking this independence anniversary as a symbol of continued unity and collaboration between the two nations.