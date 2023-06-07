UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Algeria's election to UNSC confirms its presence on global stage: envoy

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Algeria to Pakistan Brahim Romani on Wednesday said that Algeria's election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for a two-year term starting from January 1st, 2024 had espoused its position on the international stage as the voice of African, Arab and Muslim countries.

In recognition of its pivotal role in its region ALGERIA, Algeria was elected Tuesday in the first round and by an overwhelming majority by the United Nations General Assembly as a non-permanent member of the UNSC. This election took place following the voting of 184 votes out of 192 voters, (96%).

"This diplomatic success clearly confirms Algeria presence on the international stage and supports the vision and approach of the President Abdelmajid Tebboune to preserve peace and security in the world based on peaceful coexistence, peaceful settlement of conflicts, and non-interference in the internal affairs of states, in line with our country's foreign policy that derives its principles, values, and ideals from Algerian glorious liberation revolution," reads a press statement issued here by the Algerian embassy.

The election reflected the appreciation and respect enjoyed by the Algerian president from the international community and their recognition of his contribution to the establishment of international peace and security, it added.

The statement said that Algeria aspired to contribute to the work of the UNSC. It was determined to focus its efforts on enhancing international peace and security, revitalizing multilateral action, strengthening partnerships, promoting the principles and values of non-alignment, and continuing efforts to combat terrorism.

Additionally, it added, Algeria sought to enhance the participation of women and youth in international endeavors.

"Algeria would also strive to amplify the voice of African, Arab and Muslim countries and defend common strategic interests in various issues falling within the mandate of the UNSC. Algeria further reaffirms its steadfast and purposeful determination to defend just causes within its spheres of affiliation and to promote all its aspirations and hopes within the Security Council," it concluded.

