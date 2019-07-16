UrduPoint.com
Alhamra Academy Learners Performance On July 17

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 11:19 PM

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will launch a new performance show title 'Hawa-e-Taza', an evening with students of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts, on July 17, here

At the show, students from Alhamra Performing Art Academy will show their talent, including vocal performances, music instruments, dances and acting.

Executive Director Alhamra Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said that Alhamra is an open platform for everyone, who wants to make his/her career in the field of performing art.

This opportunity will open new doors on the youth to display their hidden talent, and help them ascertain their future choice, he added.

