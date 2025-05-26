Alhamra Academy Nurtures Young Talent With Focus On Heritage, Excellence
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2025 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Lahore Arts Council continues to play a pivotal role in nurturing Pakistan’s artistic future through its flagship initiative, the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts.
With a strong commitment to creativity, discipline, and cultural heritage, the academy is emerging as a vital hub for training and mentoring the country’s next generation of artists, a spokesperson for the council said.
Offering expert-led instruction across a broad range of disciplines, including acting, drama, classical and contemporary music, dance, sculpture, and visual arts, the academy is equipping hundreds of young students with the skills and inspiration needed to thrive in the creative world.
Renowned professionals lead each area of study: Ustad Abdul Rauf guides vocal music students, while sculptor Maisam Abbas and visual artists Amjad Naeem and Zarmina Aslam provide hands-on training in drawing, painting, and sculpture. Classical instruments such as the sitar, violin, harmonium, guitar, and flute are taught by masters including Ustad Saleem Khan, Ustad Abdul Wahab, Sajjad Tafu, Chand Khan, and Naushad Ali Khan. In theatre arts, senior instructor Qaiser Javed imparts performance techniques to aspiring actors.
More than just a training ground, the Academy fosters cultural awareness by connecting students with Pakistan’s rich artistic heritage. Through a disciplined and passion-driven environment, Alhamra is not only preserving traditional art forms but also cultivating contemporary expressions of creativity.
Speaking on the academy’s mission, Alhamra Executive Director Tauqeer Haider Kazmi said, “Alhamra Academy is not just a place of learning, it is a sanctuary where talent is shaped, identities are rooted in heritage, and excellence is pursued with discipline. We aim to inspire a generation that carries forward Pakistan’s artistic legacy with pride and purpose.”
In addition to its main campus at Alhamra Mall Road, the Lahore Arts Council is expanding access to quality art education through its Cultural Complex, offering a range of specialized programs that reach aspiring artists across the city. With its holistic approach to training, mentorship, and cultural engagement, the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts stands as a beacon of artistic excellence and national pride.
