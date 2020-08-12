UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alhamra Academy Of Performing Arts Pays Homage To Composers Of National Anthem

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 07:36 PM

Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts pays homage to composers of national anthem

The teachers and talented artistes of the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts (AAPA) paid homage to composers of the national anthem

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The teachers and talented artistes of the Alhamra academy of Performing Arts (AAPA) paid homage to composers of the national anthem.

According to spokesperson here on Wednesday, LAC Executive Director Saman Rai dedicated this effort to the leaders of the Pakistan Movement and said that freedom was a great blessing and its protection was the responsibility of every citizen, adding that: " We must dedicate ourselves for development and prosperity of the country and the nation".

She stated that the Alhamra had proved itself to be one of the foremost literary and culturalinstitutions of the country by remembering those who gave great gifts to the nation in the formof the national anthem which was being appreciated.

Related Topics

Pakistan

Recent Stories

Health ministry conducts further 72,630 COVID-19 t ..

9 minutes ago

'Pain Has Changed:' Russia Mourns Victims of Kursk ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan needs to quickly jump digitization bandwa ..

3 minutes ago

Visually impaired kids meet IGP

3 minutes ago

Knife man briefly holds guard hostage in Milan cat ..

3 minutes ago

Virus pushes Britain into record recession, N Zeal ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.