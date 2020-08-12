Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts pays homage to composers of national anthem

The teachers and talented artistes of the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts (AAPA) paid homage to composers of the national anthem

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The teachers and talented artistes of the Alhamra academy of Performing Arts (AAPA) paid homage to composers of the national anthem.

According to spokesperson here on Wednesday, LAC Executive Director Saman Rai dedicated this effort to the leaders of the Pakistan Movement and said that freedom was a great blessing and its protection was the responsibility of every citizen, adding that: " We must dedicate ourselves for development and prosperity of the country and the nation".

She stated that the Alhamra had proved itself to be one of the foremost literary and culturalinstitutions of the country by remembering those who gave great gifts to the nation in the formof the national anthem which was being appreciated.