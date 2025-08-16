Open Menu

Alhamra, Ajoka Launch Theatre Workshop For Emerging Artists

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2025 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, in collaboration with Ajoka Theatre Group, has launched a month-long intensive theatre workshop to train young talent in the performing arts.

Renowned theatre professionals, including Shahid Nadeem, Naseem Abbas, Usman Zia, Lok, and Nirvan Shahid, are conducting sessions to equip participants with modern theatre skills.

The workshop will continue until mid-September and conclude with a stage performance by the trainees.

Lahore Arts Council board of Governors Chairman Razi Ahmed praised the enthusiasm of the youth, terming it a positive sign for the future of Pakistani theatre.

Alhamra Executive Director Mehboob Alam said theatre plays a vital role in raising social awareness and inspiring change, while Ajoka’s Shahid Nadeem highlighted the group’s long-standing commitment to nurturing new talent.

