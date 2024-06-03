Open Menu

Alhamra And Alliance Française Celebrate Paris Olympics With Photo Exhibition

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2024 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) In celebration of the Paris Olympics, Alhamra and Alliance Française unveiled a photographic exhibition paying tribute to athletes from around the globe.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the French Ambassador, Nicolas Galey, in the foyer of Hall 2 at Alhamra Arts Center, the Mall here on Monday.

The exhibition features over 20 striking photographs showcasing athletes competing in various sports worldwide. This visual homage highlights the spirit of sportsmanship and the global unity fostered by the Olympic Games. During the inauguration, Alhamra Chairman Razi Ahmed presented a souvenir to the French ambassador. In return, the French diplomat expressed his gratitude to Alhamra for organizing the exhibition.

Executive Director Sarah Rashid was also present and shared her enthusiasm, stating, "We are delighted that Pakistan will be participating in the Paris Summer Olympics from July 26 to August 11.

This marks the 19th participation of our country in the Summer Olympics. The exhibition at Alhamra underscores our significant role in enhancing Pakistan's soft image globally."

Chairman Razi Ahmed remarked, "Hosting an exhibition on the Olympics at Alhamra is a commendable initiative." He and Executive Director Sara Rasheed also conveyed their best wishes for the athletes participating in the Olympic Games.

The Paris Games, starting with a non-medal event on July 24, the Games feature 329 medal events over 16 days from July 27 to August 11, with over 10,000 athletes competing, including participants from Pakistan.

This exhibition will continue till June 8, 2024, offering visitors an inspiring glimpse into the world of Olympic athletes and their remarkable achievements.

