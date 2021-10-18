UrduPoint.com

Alhamra Arranges Mehfil-e-Milad (PBUH)

Alhamra Executive Director Ijaz Ahmad Minhas Monday said that it is an honour and pride for Muslims to promote the Seerat-e-Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him).

The Mehfil-e-Milad programme of women was held at Alhamra, in connection with the ongoing programmes of 'Ashra' Shan e Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH).

Ijaz Ahmad said, "The glorious teachings of the last Prophet (PBUH) are beacon of light for entire humanity."Female Naat Khawans recited different Naats and expressed their love for the beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Alhamra Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that it was vital to follow the Seerat-e-Mustafa (PBUH) in its true spirit to achieve the success in this world and hereafter.

