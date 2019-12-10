Alhamra arranges seminar on Kashmir

Alhamra Arts Council observed "Human Rights Day" as the "Kashmir Day" with zeal and enthusiasm to show the solidarity with people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Alhamra Arts Council observed "Human Rights Day" as the "Kashmir Day" with zeal and enthusiasm to show the solidarity with people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In is this regard Alhamra arranged a seminar on "Kashmir" here on Tuesday at Alhamra Art Centre, the Mall.

During the seminar, participants assured full support to Kashmiri people and highlighted the issue of Indian occupied Kashmir in detail.

One of the speakers from Lahore Collage for Women University (LCWU) Samreen Fatima said that if the Muslim countries did not come forward immediately to stop Muslim killing in Kashmir, it would become the greatest human tragedy.

Alhamra Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi also highlighted the Indian atrocities in held Kashmiri and said thousands of Kashmiri children had been martyred, wounded and blinded with pellet guns by the Indian Army.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that they would celebrate everyday as Kashmir day till their accession to Pakistan.

Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had said that 'Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan' and the people of Pakistan would not leave Kashmiri brethren alone. He added that Pakistan was standing with Kashmiris at national and international platforms and it would continue its support to Kashmiri people until they get their right to self-determination.