UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alhamra Arranges Seminar On Kashmir

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 05:25 PM

Alhamra arranges seminar on Kashmir

Alhamra Arts Council observed "Human Rights Day" as the "Kashmir Day" with zeal and enthusiasm to show the solidarity with people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Alhamra Arts Council observed "Human Rights Day" as the "Kashmir Day" with zeal and enthusiasm to show the solidarity with people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In is this regard Alhamra arranged a seminar on "Kashmir" here on Tuesday at Alhamra Art Centre, the Mall.

During the seminar, participants assured full support to Kashmiri people and highlighted the issue of Indian occupied Kashmir in detail.

One of the speakers from Lahore Collage for Women University (LCWU) Samreen Fatima said that if the Muslim countries did not come forward immediately to stop Muslim killing in Kashmir, it would become the greatest human tragedy.

Alhamra Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi also highlighted the Indian atrocities in held Kashmiri and said thousands of Kashmiri children had been martyred, wounded and blinded with pellet guns by the Indian Army.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that they would celebrate everyday as Kashmir day till their accession to Pakistan.

Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had said that 'Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan' and the people of Pakistan would not leave Kashmiri brethren alone. He added that Pakistan was standing with Kashmiris at national and international platforms and it would continue its support to Kashmiri people until they get their right to self-determination.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Army Muhammad Ali Jinnah Jammu Women Muslim From LCWU

Recent Stories

Italian Embassy to host benefit concert in Abu Dha ..

1 minute ago

PTCL hosts its first ‘Digital Learning Hackathon ..

10 minutes ago

Putin Extends Condolences to Relatives of Late Ex- ..

1 minute ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues ..

1 minute ago

Police go for action against LEDs, high beam light ..

1 minute ago

All Pakistan Restaurant Association presents APRA ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.