'Alhamra Art Council To Celebrate Ashra Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen PBUH With Sanctity'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Alhamra Art Council will celebrate 'Ashra Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him)' with sanctity and reverence in connection with the celebrations of coming month of Rabi-ul-Awal.

Alhamra Art Council Executive Director Ejaz Ahmad Minhas said on Thursday that the council would organize calligraphy competition with the title "Sacred Names of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)." He said, "The glorious "Aswa-e-Husna" of the last Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) is a best role model for entire humanity.

" He said, "The Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) lives in the heart of every Muslim." Alhamra Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi has said that the Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is essence of the belief of every Muslim.

It is pertinent to mention here that last date to submit painting for the calligraphy competition is October 4.

Winner of the competition would get Rs. 50,000, runner up Rs. 30,000 while 3rd position holder Rs. 20,000 as a prize money.

