UrduPoint.com

Alhamra Art Gallery Holds Photo Exhibition On Kashmir Day

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Alhamra Art gallery holds photo exhibition on Kashmir Day

Alhamra on Saturday organized a photographic exhibition besides a walk to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their just struggle of self determination

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Alhamra on Saturday organized a photographic exhibition besides a walk to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their just struggle of self determination.

Artists also made symbolic chain of human hands and expressed their resolve to never leave Kashmiris in the lurch.

Alhamra Chairperson Muneeza Hashmi along with Alhamra Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi inaugurated the exhibition.

Artists in the photographic exhibition showed the freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

Alhamra Chairperson Muneeza Hashmi appreciated the work of the artists and said that Pakistan was standing firm with Kashmiri brethren. She said, "Sacrifices of Kashmiris will not go in vain."Alhamra Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that Pakistani artists, writers, poets, scholars all were raising voice of Kashmiris all over the world and the day was not far when innocent people of IIOJK would be free from Indian occupation.

The people from different walks of life visited the exhibition.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Jammu All From

Recent Stories

Digital entrepreneur Faisal Rana dominated the fie ..

Digital entrepreneur Faisal Rana dominated the field of digital marketing and go ..

10 minutes ago
 AJK observes Kashmir Solidarity Day with unprecede ..

AJK observes Kashmir Solidarity Day with unprecedented enthusiasm, renewed pledg ..

29 seconds ago
 Chairman KSFJ, Barrister Shahid Majeed submits res ..

Chairman KSFJ, Barrister Shahid Majeed submits resolutions to UN office and Indi ..

30 seconds ago
 Over 50 Protesters Arrested During Convoy Finland ..

Over 50 Protesters Arrested During Convoy Finland Rally in Helsinki - Police

32 seconds ago
 Walk taken out to mark Kashmir Solidarity day

Walk taken out to mark Kashmir Solidarity day

35 seconds ago
 PSL 2022 Match 12 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qala ..

PSL 2022 Match 12 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>