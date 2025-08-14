Alhamra Celebrates 78th Independence Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) commemorated country's 78th Independence Day with patriotic zeal, beginning the day with heartfelt prayers for the nation’s progress and prosperity.
Chairman Alhamra, Razi Ahmad, led the flag-hoisting ceremony despite rainy weather, followed by an uplifting band performance. The event attracted a large public gathering, filled with resounding chants of “Pakistan Zindabad!” A solemn salute honored the martyrs who sacrificed everything for the country’s freedom.
Addressing the audience, Chairman Razi Ahmad paid glowing tribute to the nation’s ancestors, saying, "Our elders sacrificed everything to bless us with the gift of independence, sparing no effort or sacrifice to achieve this goal. Today, Alhamra is carrying the grandeur of our beloved homeland to every corner of the world."
He also acknowledged the unwavering commitment of the Punjab government, particularly the Information & Culture Department, in advancing Alhamra’s mission.
“The Alhamra team is serving with full dedication, ensuring excellence in every initiative,” he remarked.
Adding an artistic dimension to the celebrations, Alhamra inaugurated a special exhibition titled “Pakistan Hamesha Zindabad.” The display featured artworks from talented artists who paid tribute to the leaders of the Pakistan Movement through their creative brilliance. Each piece vividly reflected the spirit of sacrifice, resilience and unity that shaped the nation. Visitors were deeply moved, with many describing the exhibition as a powerful reminder of the values that underpin Pakistan’s identity.
The festivities also included an Independence Walk, where people joined in large numbers, pledging once again to devote themselves to the service of the country and its people.
Senior officials, including Deputy Director Admin Umair Hassan, Deputy Director Muhammad Azam, Deputy Director Muhammad Arif and other Alhamra staff were present.
