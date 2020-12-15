UrduPoint.com
Alhamra Celebrates Int'l Tea Day

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 08:27 PM

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) celebrated International Tea Day at Alhamra Arts Centre, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) celebrated International Tea Day at Alhamra Arts Centre, here on Tuesday.

According to LAC spokesperson, in connection with the day, Alhamra arranged a tea party with staff members.

On the occasion, LAC Executive Director Saman Rai said, "Tea is a part of our culture that will never be forgotten.

It is element of our old tradition to present tea to the guests in all provinces of Pakistan," adding that most interesting thing was that the taste of the tea varied likewise the language in every region. "Tea is one of the oldest beverages in the world and is the most consumed drinks globally besides that Pakistani nation is undoubtedly tea lovers", she added.

An International Tea Day is celebrated on December 15, since 2005, in tea producing countries like India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Kenya, Malawi, Malaysia, Uganda and Tanzania.

