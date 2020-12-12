UrduPoint.com
Alhamra Celebrates Its 71st Anniversary

Sat 12th December 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) celebrated the 71st anniversary of Alhamra Arts Centre establishment at Alhamra Hall-1, here on Saturday.

Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudasir Riaz, former executive directors of Alhamra Muhammad Ali Baloch, Capt (retd) Atta Muhammad Khan, famous singer Saeen Zahoor and others were part of the celebrations.

Alhamra Chairperson Muneeza Hashmi said: "Alhamra is like my own home and my very beautiful memories of life are associated with this institution.

"LAC Executive Director Saman Rai said that Alhamra's 71-year journey was very beautiful which was made more magnificent by the event. Rai said: "I want to thank all and each person who were part of our success journey by all means."Renowned singer Saeen Zahoor won the hearts of the audience by his great performance. The artists and students of Alhamra academy of Performing Arts also gave a grand performance which was liked by the audience as well.

