LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Friday celebrated 145th birthday of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with renewed pledge to work hard for progress and prosperity of the country, at Alhamra Art Centre, here.

Information Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar was the chief guest of the function. He cut the cake along with Chairperson Alhamra Moneeza Hashmi, Executive Director Saman Rai. DGPR Dr. Muhammad Aslam Dogar, Director-General PILAC Dr. Sughra Sadaf, Director Lahore Museum Ejaz Ahmad Minhas and other officials were also present.

On the occasion, Provincial Secretary for Information and Culture, Raja Jahangir Anwar said that today is a day of happiness for the entire Pakistani nation. He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a great and eminent political leader of subcontinent and the Muslims of subcontinent had achieved independent country by the great efforts of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

LAC Chairperson board of Governors Moneeza Hashmi said that Quaid-e-Azam was a great jurist, a wise politician and a high-ranking thinker whose tireless efforts led to the formation of Pakistan.

Alhamra Executive Director Saman Rai said that the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah believed that the secret of development of nations lies in the attainment of education in accordance with the requirements of the times. Rai said entire nation pays homage to services of father of the nation on his birth anniversary.

DGPR Dr. Muhammad Aslam Dogar also highlighted the historical struggle of the Father of the Nation in Pakistan's establishment.

Other participants also expressed their views while Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmed Ansari, Deputy Director Archive Muhammad Arif, and other officers of Alhamra also attended the function.