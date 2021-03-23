Alhamra celebrates Pakistan Day with national zeal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) celebrated Pakistan Day with great national enthusiasm here at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall on Tuesday.

In this regard, Alhamra arranged a colourful event of national songs with strict observance of all the COVID-19 SOPs, the purpose of the programme was to pay tribute to the leaders of Pakistan.

The event was broadcast live on the facebook page. On the occasion of Pakistan Day, a vast green crescent flag was also hung on the Alhamra building.

On the occasion, Chairperson board of Governors Lahore Arts Council Moneeza Hashmi said that no gaps would be left in the development of the country.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council, Dr Aslam Dogar, said that Pakistan Resolution Day holds a very historical position in the country and the Islamic world.

Dogar said that we all should vigorously contribute to making our beloved country even more significant. Alhamra was playing its role in promoting our language, literature, culture, and good values, he added.

Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that Alhamra was making the youth aware of the services of Pakistan's heroes through art. LAC worked hard with devotion and dedication without a bit of negligence for the success of our country, he added.