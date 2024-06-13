Open Menu

Alhamra Celebrates Poetic Elegance At 'Khawateen Mushaira'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 03:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Lahore Arts Council Alhamra hosted a 'Khawateen Mushaira' titled 'Shairi Humara Wirsa', a celebration of the literary brilliance of female poets.

The event was a tribute to urdu literature's rich tradition of women's poetry. Renowned poets such as Bushra Ijaz, Sufia Baidar, Dr. Sughra Sadaf, Rakhshanda Naveed, Saima Aftab, Shuba Taraz, Dr Shahida Dilawar, Seemab Zafar, Fatima Mehru, and Mahnoor Rana captivated the audience with their compelling and diverse poetry. Each poet brought her unique voice and perspective, enriching the evening with a tapestry of emotions and themes.

The event highlighted the significant role of women in preserving and advancing the poetic heritage. The event was a vibrant reminder of Alhamra's dedication to promoting literary arts and providing a platform for female poets to shine. This gathering celebrated their contributions, inspiring future generations to embrace and continue the legacy of Urdu poetry.

Executive Director Alhamra Sarah Rashid said, "We are delighted to host the 'Khawateen Mushaira', a platform celebrating the poetic brilliance of women. Their voices, filled with passion and wisdom, enrich our cultural landscape and inspire us all.

