Alhamra Celebrates Punjab Culture Day With Zeal, Zest

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2022 | 12:36 AM

A grand celebration of Punjab Culture Day was organized under the auspices of the Punjab Information and Culture Department at Alhamra Arts Center, here on Monday

In this regard, Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro inaugurated an exhibition on Punjabi culture at Alhamra Art Gallery.

On this occasion, the Minister said that the beautiful region of Punjab was the land of love, adding that whoever came here could not forget the love for Punjab.

He said that the purpose of celebrating this day was to acquaint the world, especially young generation, with Punjab's beautiful and charming culture.

Kastro said that all possible steps had been taken on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to celebrate this day lavishly and hoped that the people would never forget this day.

"The drumbeat is a joyous moment for us to see the public interest in traditional dance Bhangra, Heer, Mahiye," he added.

Information and Culture Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar appreciated the performances of folk artists of Punjab. He said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was taking extraordinary steps to highlight the cultural beauty of all corners of Punjab.

Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi thanked the guests for coming to Alhamra on Punjab Culture Day. Zulfi said that Punjab was the land of love.

DGPR Saman Rai and eminent literary and cultural personalities also participated.

