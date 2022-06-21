Alhamra celebrates "World Music Day"

Lahore Arts Council (AC) on Tuesday celebrated "World Music Day" with great enthusiasm here at Alhamra Arts Center.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Lahore Arts Council (AC) on Tuesday celebrated "World Music Day" with great enthusiasm here at Alhamra Arts Center.

LAC Executive Director Farhat Jabeen participated as chief guest while former Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali and singers, musicians, and teachers of the Alhamra academy of Performing Arts were present.

During the ceremony, teachers of Guitar, Sitar, Tabla, Harmonium, Keyboard, Drum, and others expressed their views and appreciated the services of Alhamra.

On this occasion, Executive Director Farhat Jabeen said that LAC had always prioritized celebrating this day in Pakistan, and "We have achieved outstanding success in this field".

Jabeen said that Alhamra was striving to promote and develop folk, classical, ghazal, pop, Qawwali, playback singing, and other styles of music from Alhamra's platform throughout the year.

Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts was the only institution for teaching and learning ancient musical instruments as Alhamra had dedicated itself to preserving the musical heritage, she addedSupervisor Alhamra Academy Naveen Rooma congratulated all the teachers on this occasion and said that Pakistan had produced great singers and musicians in the field of music.