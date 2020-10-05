Lahore Arts Council(LAC) on Monday organized a ceremony in connection with the World Teachers' Day to pay tribute to all teachers at Alhamra Arts Centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Lahore Arts Council(LAC) on Monday organized a ceremony in connection with the World Teachers' Day to pay tribute to all teachers at Alhamra Arts Centre.

The chief guests of the event were all the teachers of Alhamra academy of Performing Arts. The program was attended by all teachers and their students from Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts.

On the occasion, Executive Director Alhamra Saman Rai said that all achievements were due to teachers, adding that teachers had a pivotal role in promoting beautiful social and cultural attitudes.

She maintained that the purpose of this event was to salute the services of teachers, adding that respect for the teachers was part of culture as well.

Rai said, "On behalf of Alhamra, "I pay tribute to all the esteemed teachers". All the nations in the world those treated their teachers with respect and dignity made a name of their country. Alhamra was an institution where not only teachers were respected but it always remembered their service, she added.