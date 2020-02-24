UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alhamra College Of Performing Arts, FM Radio Being Set Up: Ather Ali

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 08:36 PM

Alhamra College of Performing Arts, FM Radio being set up: Ather Ali

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Ather Ali Monday told a meeting that steps to establish the Alhamra College of Performing Arts and an FM Radio were in final stages

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Ather Ali Monday told a meeting that steps to establish the Alhamra College of Performing Arts and an FM Radio were in final stages.

He was speaking at a meeting, chaired by Punjab Information and Culture Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar and attended by Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture (PILAC) Director General Saman Roy, Director DGPR Muhammed Tahir and others.

The meeting reviewed the past and upcoming cultural events.

The secretary information & culture said arts councils would be set up in Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Okara and Mianwali to promote cultural values.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Okara Bahawalpur Bhakkar Mianwali

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on Nation ..

22 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 catches 6 feet snake from school in Jh ..

10 seconds ago

US stocks open down more than 3% on virus fears

12 seconds ago

UK-based Pakistani expats spend 1.25 bln annually ..

13 seconds ago

Afghan Health Minister Says First Case of Novel Co ..

16 seconds ago

US Forces Korea Confirms First Coronavirus Case, R ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.