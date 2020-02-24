Alhamra College of Performing Arts, FM Radio being set up: Ather Ali

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Ather Ali Monday told a meeting that steps to establish the Alhamra College of Performing Arts and an FM Radio were in final stages

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Ather Ali Monday told a meeting that steps to establish the Alhamra College of Performing Arts and an FM Radio were in final stages.

He was speaking at a meeting, chaired by Punjab Information and Culture Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar and attended by Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture (PILAC) Director General Saman Roy, Director DGPR Muhammed Tahir and others.

The meeting reviewed the past and upcoming cultural events.

The secretary information & culture said arts councils would be set up in Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Okara and Mianwali to promote cultural values.