Alhamra completes preparations for Independence Day celebrations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) completed its preparations for Independence Day celebrations.

According to spokesperson for LAC, the Independence Day would be celebrated across the country with traditional zeal and enthusiasm.

The Independence commemorative ceremonies started from August 1 nationwide and all-important buildings and monumental sights were decorated with buntings and lights to celebrate Independence Day. Likewise, Alhamra also wears a 30 feet long and 64 feet wide green crescent flag.

LAC board of Governors Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi said that the purpose of all the programs is to pay homage to Pakistan's freedom fighters and remember all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to gain freedom.

Director Art and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that Alhamra would celebrate this day with zeal and zest.

LAC Executive Director Farhat Jabeen said, "The focus of our services should be the development and prosperity of the country and the nation."Jabeen further said that independence is a great blessing, and August 14 is a significant milestone in the history of Pakistan.