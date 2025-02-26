Alhamra concludes Punjabi comedy workshop

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Lahore Arts Council continued to spearhead initiatives that promote cultural development in Punjab.

Alhamra has completed its landmark Punjabi Comedy Workshop, a significant step in preserving

and evolving regional performing arts in alignment with the Punjab government’s commitment

to artistic excellence.

The Alhamra academy of Performing Arts played a pivotal role in ensuring the workshop’s success, providing rigorous training to emerging talent. Esteemed artists, including Iftikhar Thakur and director Qaisar Javed, imparted their expertise to a new generation of performers, equipping them with the nuances of comedic timing, stagecraft, and performance techniques.

As the workshop concluded, participants showcased their skills in a compelling performance of the play “Paisa Bolta Hai,” demonstrating their refined artistry and theatrical excellence.

A certificate distribution ceremony further marked the event. Iftikhar Thakur and other mentors congratulated the artists on their achievements and extended their best wishes for their future careers.

Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed emphasized the importance of such initiatives: "Alhamra remains committed to nurturing artistic talent and ensuring that Punjab’s cultural heritage continues to thrive through meaningful and innovative programs."

Executive Director Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, highlighting the workshop’s impact, remarked: "This initiative reflects Alhamra’s dedication to providing emerging artists with opportunities to learn, grow, and excel, ultimately enriching Pakistan’s vibrant artistic landscape."