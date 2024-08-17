Alhamra Concludes Summer Camp With A Celebratory Showcase Of Emerging Talent
Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) The Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, celebrated the successful conclusion of its summer camp at the historic Alhamra academy of Performing Arts, here on Saturday.
The event highlighted the rich array of creative works and performances nurtured during the camp, which has long been a cornerstone of arts education in the region.
Chairman of Alhamra, Razi Ahmed, attended the ceremony. Alhamra's Executive Director, Sarah Rashid, inaugurated a vibrant exhibition featuring artwork created by the camp's young participants. The exhibit offered a glimpse into the budding talents of children and young artists, showcasing their creativity and dedication.
Following the exhibition, an engaging series of performances by the summer camp participants took place in Hall No. 2, illustrating the diverse skills and artistic disciplines they honed throughout the camp.
Speaking on the occasion, Razi Ahmed, Chairman of the BoG, emphasized Alhamra's commitment to fostering the talents of the youth.
He noted that under the patronage of the Government of Punjab, Alhamra is achieving its objectives by providing comprehensive programs that encourage young minds.
Executive Director Sarah Rashid praised the summer camp for laying a solid foundation for hundreds of promising individuals in the fine arts. She highlighted the importance of such initiatives in developing sustainable artistic skills among the youth.
The ceremony concluded with the distribution of certificates to the participants. Many attendees expressed their gratitude for the enriching experience provided by Alhamra, describing the summer camp as a beautiful and successful chapter in their lives that will catalyze lifelong achievements.
Alhamra remains committed to its mission of uplifting the community by empowering the next generation of artists and performers, ensuring that the arts' legacy continues to thrive.
