Open Menu

Alhamra Concludes Summer Camp With A Celebratory Showcase Of Emerging Talent

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Alhamra concludes summer camp with a celebratory showcase of emerging talent

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) The Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, celebrated the successful conclusion of its summer camp at the historic Alhamra academy of Performing Arts, here on Saturday.

The event highlighted the rich array of creative works and performances nurtured during the camp, which has long been a cornerstone of arts education in the region.

Chairman of Alhamra, Razi Ahmed, attended the ceremony. Alhamra's Executive Director, Sarah Rashid, inaugurated a vibrant exhibition featuring artwork created by the camp's young participants. The exhibit offered a glimpse into the budding talents of children and young artists, showcasing their creativity and dedication.

Following the exhibition, an engaging series of performances by the summer camp participants took place in Hall No. 2, illustrating the diverse skills and artistic disciplines they honed throughout the camp.

Speaking on the occasion, Razi Ahmed, Chairman of the BoG, emphasized Alhamra's commitment to fostering the talents of the youth.

He noted that under the patronage of the Government of Punjab, Alhamra is achieving its objectives by providing comprehensive programs that encourage young minds.

Executive Director Sarah Rashid praised the summer camp for laying a solid foundation for hundreds of promising individuals in the fine arts. She highlighted the importance of such initiatives in developing sustainable artistic skills among the youth.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of certificates to the participants. Many attendees expressed their gratitude for the enriching experience provided by Alhamra, describing the summer camp as a beautiful and successful chapter in their lives that will catalyze lifelong achievements.

Alhamra remains committed to its mission of uplifting the community by empowering the next generation of artists and performers, ensuring that the arts' legacy continues to thrive.

Related Topics

Lahore Education Government Of Punjab Fine Young Rashid Event

Recent Stories

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

3 hours ago
 Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver a ..

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

3 hours ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

5 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

5 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan