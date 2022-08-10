Alhamra displays 30 ft long, 64 ft wide National flag

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Wednesday displayed a 30-feet long and 64-feet wide green crescent national flag at Alhamra building to mark the Independence Day.

In a statement issued here, the LAC Executive Director Farhat Jabeen said that Alhamra was imparting to the new generation to respect and honour its flag.

"The flag displayed on the Alhamra building creates enthusiasm in the visitors' hearts as our flag has a prominent place in the world in its excellence and beauty", she added.

Jabeen further said that this effort of Lahore Arts Council inspired Pakistanis to value their freedom.