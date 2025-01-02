Alhamra ED discusses literacy, cultural issues with Suhail Warraich

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Alhamra Arts Council’s Executive Director Tauqeer Haider Kazmi held a meeting with renowned columnist and analyst Suhail Warraich to discuss key literary and cultural issues.

The conversation focused on identifying innovative ways to advance the arts and culture sector, with both parties exchanging ideas and developing strategies to increase its impact.

Kazmi expressed his appreciation for Warraich's insightful suggestions and reiterated Alhamra’s commitment to incorporating them into future projects. He lauded Warraich as a national treasure whose extensive knowledge spans journalism, history, language, literature, and the promotion of Pakistan's soft power on the global stage.

Kazmi also stressed that his ongoing dialogue with leading figures from various fields are part of Alhamra’s broader vision to be a catalyst for social awareness and positive change. He further noted, "Alhamra’s efforts will continue to steer societal thought in new directions. Our initiatives are deeply grounded in literary heritage, and we remain committed to being a vibrant voice for art and culture. The light of knowledge and thought at Alhamra will never fade."