Alhamra ED Discusses Literacy, Cultural Issues With Suhail Warraich
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Alhamra Arts Council’s Executive Director Tauqeer Haider Kazmi held a meeting with renowned columnist and analyst Suhail Warraich to discuss key literary and cultural issues.
The conversation focused on identifying innovative ways to advance the arts and culture sector, with both parties exchanging ideas and developing strategies to increase its impact.
Kazmi expressed his appreciation for Warraich's insightful suggestions and reiterated Alhamra’s commitment to incorporating them into future projects. He lauded Warraich as a national treasure whose extensive knowledge spans journalism, history, language, literature, and the promotion of Pakistan's soft power on the global stage.
Kazmi also stressed that his ongoing dialogue with leading figures from various fields are part of Alhamra’s broader vision to be a catalyst for social awareness and positive change. He further noted, "Alhamra’s efforts will continue to steer societal thought in new directions. Our initiatives are deeply grounded in literary heritage, and we remain committed to being a vibrant voice for art and culture. The light of knowledge and thought at Alhamra will never fade."
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait
DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024
MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR
Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months
Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..
Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..
China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months
Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025
Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest ban to date
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Alhamra ED discusses literacy, cultural issues with Suhail Warraich2 minutes ago
-
Road accidents claimed 190 lives in 17,520 accidents during the year 20242 minutes ago
-
'Paramour' kidnaps, kills girl12 minutes ago
-
BISE Shaheed Benazirabad announces date for submission of examination forms22 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia gifts 100 tons of dates to Pakistan as friendship gesture42 minutes ago
-
Despite abundance of information available on internet, importance of books remain intact: Iranian A ..42 minutes ago
-
Ahsan stresses need for a clear roadmap to drive Pakistan’s development52 minutes ago
-
DG National CERT holds session on Cyber-security,data protection52 minutes ago
-
Punjab Comedy Theater workshop in full swing at Alhamra1 hour ago
-
Mercy petitions of 19 convicted persons in May 9 riots accepted1 hour ago
-
EPI Director Sindh attributes measles surge to disrupted vaccination campaigns by Covid1 hour ago
-
Court impose Rs 40 mln fine to accused for selling illegal drugs:2 hours ago