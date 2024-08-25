Alhamra Engages Young Audiences With Vibrant Weekend Puppet Shows
Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) The Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, upholds its commitment to cultural enrichment by offering engaging weekend activities tailored specifically for children.
On Sunday, Alhamra Hall 3 was the setting for a lively puppet show, which attracted a large audience of eager young viewers. The puppet show captivated the children, filling the hall with joyous laughter as the talented performers brought the puppets to life. Alhamra's Executive Director, Sarah Rashid, attended the event and commended the artists for their outstanding performances and their ability to engage and entertain the young audience.
Alhamra Chairman Razi Ahmed emphasized the council's ongoing efforts to develop policies prioritizing children's literary and cultural education. He also highlighted the importance of focusing on their mental and emotional well-being through thoughtfully designed programs.
Executive Director Alhamra, Sarah Rashid, elaborated on Alhamra's dedication to providing innovative cultural experiences for all age groups. She noted that Sundays at Alhamra have become a focal point for children's entertainment, featuring puppet shows and popular dramas such as "Jin Aur Jaddugar" and "Aladdin' Jadu Ka Chiragh." These activities foster a deep and lasting connection between the children and the arts.
Attendees praised Alhamra for its role in nurturing the next generation of artists and instilling a love for cultural heritage in young minds. They acknowledged that Alhamra's unique blend of entertainment and education helps children gain valuable knowledge while enjoying various artistic expressions.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Industry minister visits Iranian Consulate, meets Consul General, investors6 minutes ago
-
Calender of annual sports competition announced15 minutes ago
-
1.5 million street kids at risk of displacement, MoHR calls for urgent legal reform15 minutes ago
-
MoHR to review implementation of laws, policies16 minutes ago
-
NCHR help-line receives 348 calls since November 202316 minutes ago
-
Mobile phone snatchers arrested16 minutes ago
-
Schools, Colleges to remain closed tomorrow16 minutes ago
-
Thundershower forecast for Karachi16 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi condemns terrorist attack on Kurram police checkpost16 minutes ago
-
Gold, mobile phones recovered at airport16 minutes ago
-
Minister Naqvi expresses grief over bus accidents on Makran Coastal Highway, Rawalakot16 minutes ago
-
CM appreciates police for safe recovery of abducted constable26 minutes ago