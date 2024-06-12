Alhamra Exploring New Avenues For Cultural Growth
Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Lahore Arts Council Chairman Razi Ahmed said on Wednesday that
new avenues were being explored for literary and culture advancement.
He stated this while addressing a meeting here at Alhamra Arts Centre.
The board of Governors (BoG) members emphasised expanding cultural
programmes to grassroots levels and restoring rare musical instruments,
he added.
Executive Director Sarah Rashid disclosed Alhamra's mandate to work
nationally and internationally, underscoring its commitment to presenting
literary and cultural programmes despite limited resources.
The meeting discussed plans, reaffirming the determination to strengthen
various sectors on innovative lines.
Board members expressed confidence in Alhamra's performance under
new leadership, Sarah added.
Members including Prof Salima Hashmi, Sufia Baidar, Hamad Ghaznavi,
Qudsia Rahim, Dr Naila Naz, Sohail Warraich, Nadeem Shahid, Imran
Qureshi, and others attended the meeting.
