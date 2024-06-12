Alhamra exploring new avenues for cultural growth

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Lahore Arts Council Chairman Razi Ahmed said on Wednesday that

new avenues were being explored for literary and culture advancement.

He stated this while addressing a meeting here at Alhamra Arts Centre.

The board of Governors (BoG) members emphasised expanding cultural

programmes to grassroots levels and restoring rare musical instruments,

he added.

Executive Director Sarah Rashid disclosed Alhamra's mandate to work

nationally and internationally, underscoring its commitment to presenting

literary and cultural programmes despite limited resources.

The meeting discussed plans, reaffirming the determination to strengthen

various sectors on innovative lines.

Board members expressed confidence in Alhamra's performance under

new leadership, Sarah added.

Members including Prof Salima Hashmi, Sufia Baidar, Hamad Ghaznavi,

Qudsia Rahim, Dr Naila Naz, Sohail Warraich, Nadeem Shahid, Imran

Qureshi, and others attended the meeting.